Demands for compulsory Covid-19 vaccination not backed by Science: UHO
There is no scientific evidence till now to suggest that vaccines prevent transmission, adverse impact or death, claims a body of public health experts who advocate a public debate on the issue
Are the unvaccinated a threat to themselves and to others? Such claims being made in various newspapers and TV channels are misleading and unfounded, claims the UHO (uho.org.in). The Universal Health Organisation (UHO), a body of researchers, doctors and public health experts, has called for a public debate on the demands for mandatory Covid vaccination.
Although the Supreme Court of India ruled on May 2 Covid-19 “vaccine mandates” to be disproportionate and unconstitutional, many science writers have continued to argue in favour of compulsory Covid jabs.
UHO points out the following flaws in their argument:
Basic Biology: They ignore the strong and long-lasting after natural exposure, which most Indians have now.
Basic Statistics: vaccine efficacy computations do not account for all-cause mortality, do not account for age-differential risk, unfairly count deaths between first dose and 21 days after second dose as unjabbed deaths. they also for deaths with a positive PCR test as ‘deaths due to Covid-19’.
Basic logic: there is no approved Covid-19 “vaccine”, all the current Covid-19 jabs are experimental and under emergency use authorisation. How can there be a “vaccine mandate” when there is no approved “vaccine” in the first place, asks UHO.
Basic Math: No one knows whether 2 jabs are sufficient or 3 or 4, or every 9 months or every 6 months or every 3 months; how can something which is so experimental be mandated?
Misleading Claims: Studies have shown that Covid-19 vaccines do not necessarily prevent transmission. There are in fact published studies showing a between jab level and more infections.
Misleading Claims vaccines preventing new variants: Science shows that non-sterilizing jabs which do not prevent infection can lead to and new variants due to .
Adverse events: Norway has recorded adverse events from the AstraZeneca jab (same as Covishield) at a rate of about ; a recent survey in Rajasthan found that nearly jabbed reported a long-term adverse event.
Declaring that “Propaganda” is the virus and “Debate” the vaccine”, UHO says the proponents of compulsory vaccination should drop their debate-hesitancy and join the public debate. Those who would like to join issues could get in touch with admin@uho.org.in, says a press statement issued by the body.
