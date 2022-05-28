Demands for compulsory Covid-19 vaccination not backed by Science: UHO

Are the unvaccinated a threat to themselves and to others? Such claims being made in various newspapers and TV channels are misleading and unfounded, claims the UHO (uho.org.in). The Universal Health Organisation (UHO), a body of researchers, doctors and public health experts, has called for a public debate on the demands for mandatory Covid vaccination.

Although the Supreme Court of India ruled on May 2 Covid-19 “vaccine mandates” to be disproportionate and unconstitutional, many science writers have continued to argue in favour of compulsory Covid jabs.

UHO points out the following flaws in their argument: