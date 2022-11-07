Dengue infection tally rises to over 2,400 in Delhi

According to officials of the MCD's health department, symptoms of vector-borne diseases include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain, which are quite similar to that of COVID-19 which also include fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache among others.



Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths the highest since 2016.



In 2018, Delhi had reported 1,875 dengue cases during the January 1-November 4 period, according to the report. The corresponding figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 1301, 722 and 2708, respectively.