Dentists stress on making oral health integral to overall national healthcare

On World Endodontic Day, dentists urged the government and healthcare planners to make oral health a more integral priority of the overall national healthcare mission and also stressed on raising awareness among people about preserving their teeth from infections.

"People are aware of tooth decay, but few realise that dental caries worsen over a few months, going deeper into the tooth and causing dental nerve pain and bone infection around the roots. This condition is known as apical periodontitis," said Dr Gopi Krishna, secretary-general of the International Federation of Endodontic Associations (IFEA).

Dr Krishna, who is based in Chennai, stated that half of the adult population worldwide have at least one tooth with apical periodontitis. This startling finding from a global study covering more than 40 countries, including India, was published last year in the International Endodontic Journal.