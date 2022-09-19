Drug reactions can be life-threatening: KGMU doctors

Rashes that do not itch, swollen eyes, burning sensation in lips and sore throat could be symptoms of severe adverse drug reaction (ADR).

Prof A.K. Sachan, head, pharmacology department, King George's Medical University (KGMU) said that 137 ADR cases had been reported at KGMU's different departments since February.

The highest 34 cases were reported from the skin department followed by radiotherapy (26) and pulmonary critical care (11).