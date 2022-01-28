EMA conditionally approves Pfizer's Covid-19 pill

Paxlovid is the first oral antiviral recommended in the EU for treating Covid-19. It consists of two active substances packaged together. One reduces the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to multiply in the body, while the other enables the first substance to remain longer in the body at levels that affect the multiplication of the virus.



The EMA said it had evaluated data from a study involving patients with COVID-19, which showed that treatment with Paxlovid significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization and death among patients with at least one underlying condition.