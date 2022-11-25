EU regulator warns of Covid spike in winter

These strains show "an increased propensity for immune evasion and growth advantage", he noted, expressing concern that new subvariants like BQ.1.1 are "escaping neutralisation by the currently available monoclonal antibody products, which is expected to translate into poor clinical efficacy".



Vaccine booster uptake in the last few months has been "rather disappointing", with the European average rate at only 29 per cent in people at highest risk, including those aged above 60 with chronic conditions and immunocompromised, he said.



It is of concern that those most at risk of hospitalization or severe Covid-19 are not adequately protected, he said, calling for more efforts to increase the revaccination rate of vulnerable groups to avoid rising hospitalization in the coming months.



"The risk of severe Covid increases exponentially with age above 60. The older you are, the more you are at risk and vaccines can save your life," he added.