European region approaching plausible endgame in Covid fight: WHO

The success of current protection measures is evident despite a rise in hospitalizations, according to Kluge, who noted that it has not been "as rapid as the case incidence rate, and overall, admissions to intensive care have not increased significantly".



"It is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge -- without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before," said the WHO official.



According to Kluge, the convergence of three factors -- vaccine, natural immunity, and the milder Omicron variant -- provides "an opportunity to take control of transmissions".



"This period of higher protection should be seen as a ceasefire that could bring us enduring peace."