Evidence of superbug found in Delhi's stray dogs

Scientists have discovered and isolated the first live culture of the superbug Candida auris, a disease-causing fungus, from the ear canals of Delhi's stray dogs.

Pets could act as reservoirs for superbugs, potentially transmitting infections to humans, the researchers from Delhi University and McMaster University, Canada, said.

Candida auris (C. auris) is a drug-resistant, emerging fungus that can cause persistent and severe infections and widespread outbreaks in hospitals. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it one of the world's four 'critical priority' fungal pathogens.