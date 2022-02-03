FDA to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vax for kids under 5

Data on a third dose given at least eight weeks after completion of the second dose are expected in the coming months, and will be submitted to the FDA to support a potential expansion of this requested EUA, according to the two companies.



The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children 5 through 11 years of age in October 2021, and recently authorized the use of a single booster dose in individuals 12 through 15 years of age and older.