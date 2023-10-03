Fewer radiation doses could effectively treat head and neck cancer in countries like India: Study

A type of head and neck cancer, that accounts for 30 per cent of all cancer diagnoses in India, may be treated effectively with fewer but higher doses of radiation, a large new international study suggests.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting in San Diego, US, is a phase III clinical trial involving 10 countries across four continent, including India.

It found that delivering a course of radiation in 20 rather than 33 treatment sessions was just as effective at controlling cancer for patients with alcohol and tobacco-related, locally advanced disease, without increasing side effects.

"Head and neck cancer caused by factors other than the human papillomavirus (HPV) remains a significant burden especially in lower- and middle-income countries," said lead study author Soren Bentzen, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, US.

"This is a trial that directly informs how you can effectively deliver radiation therapy to patients in a resource-scarce environment," said Bentzen.

Squamous cell head and neck cancers are the seventh-most common type of cancer in the world, accounting for 450,000 deaths each year, according to the researchers.