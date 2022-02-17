First woman reported to be cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

At 37 months post-transplant, the patient stopped taking ART.



According to the study team, no HIV was detected in the participant for 14 months except for a transient detection of trace levels of HIV DNA in the woman's blood cells at 14 weeks after stopping ART. The haplo cells only transiently engrafted and contributed to rapid recovery.



HIV remission resulting from a stem cell transplant had been previously observed in two cases. The first, known as the "Berlin patient" (a Caucasian male), experienced HIV remission for 12 years and was deemed cured of HIV; he died of leukemia in September 2020.



The "London patient" (a Latino male) has been in HIV remission for more than 30 months.



Although stem cell transplantation is not a therapy for HIV, its effects in patients living with HIV and undergoing therapy for blood or lymph cancers provide researchers with insights and potential targets in HIV treatment.



"This study provides hope for the use of cord blood cells or a combination of cord blood cells and haploidentical (half-matched) grafts to achieve HIV-1 remission for individuals requiring transplantation for other diseases. It also provides proof that HIV-1 viral 'reservoirs' can be cleared sufficiently to afford remission and possibly cure in the setting of resistant target cells," said Bryson