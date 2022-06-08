Foodborne diseases affect 10% of world population annually: WHO

Globally, foodborne diseases affect one in ten people annually, and the magnitude of the public health burden due to foodborne diseases was comparable to that of malaria or HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

On World Food Safety Day on June 7, food safety experts called on attention and action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, Xihua news agency reported.

"Most foodborne diseases are preventable with proper food handling and education," said Simone Moraes Raszl, expert from the WHO's Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, told a press briefing held here on Tuesday.