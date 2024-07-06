Fourth case of rare brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala

Another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, has been reported from Kozhikode in Kerala. A 14-year-old boy, a resident of Payyoli in this north Kerala district, is afflicted with the disease, according to sources in the private hospital where he is being treated.

This is the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May and all the patients are children, three of whom have already died.

In the latest case, one of the doctors treating the boy said he was admitted to the hospital on 1 July, and his condition is improving. The doctor also said on Saturday that the infection was identified quickly at the hospital and treatment, including medicines from abroad, was started immediately.

On 3 July, another 14-year-old boy infected with the free-living amoeba died. Prior to that, two others, a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur, died on 21 May and 25 June respectively, from the rare brain infection.