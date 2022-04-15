Global Covid-19 cases surpass 500mn: WHO

In terms of WHO regional offices, Europe and the Americas have so far reported more than 209 million and 151 million confirmed cases, as well as 1,964,786 and 2,711,779 deaths, respectively. The two regions combined account for more than 72 per cent of the world's total in confirmed cases and more than 75 per cent of deaths.



As the weekly numbers of new Covid-19 cases and deaths have continued to decline according to the WHO statistics, the agency said on Wednesday that the pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern, advising countries to be prepared to scale up Covid-19 response rapidly.