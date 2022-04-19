Global Covid caseload tops 504.9 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 504.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.19 million and vaccinations to over 11.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 504,990,510 and 6,199,732 respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,181,442,274.