Government Hospitals in Hyderabad that offer reliable and premium quality medical treatment and care

Hyderabad, the largest city of Telangana state offers world-class hospitals and medical treatment to its residents and tourists. Many general hospitals in Hyderabad provide comprehensive care across all medical departments, while specialty hospitals such as Government Dental Hospital and Niloufer Hospital are dedicated to treating dental and maternity issues respectively. Read on to know more about the hospitals in Hyderabad.

1. The Gandhi Medical Hospital

The Gandhi Medical Hospital, Hyderabad is a well-established hospital with nearly 27 departments, including general medicine, general surgery, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, cardio-thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery, urology,tb clinic, dental, Ob/Gyn, psychiatry, and many others.

The hospital attends nearly 80,000 outpatient consultations and more than 42,000 inpatient admissions and performs 11,000 major and 15,000 plus minor surgeries. It mainly caters to the residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the nearby districts of Telangana.

· Website: http://gmcsecunderabad.org/about-gmc/

· Address: Bhoiguda Road, M.I.G.H. colony, Musheerabad, Walker Town, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad, Telangana 500025