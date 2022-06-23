Government Hospitals in Hyderabad that offer reliable and premium quality medical treatment and care
Hyderabad, the largest city of Telangana state offers world-class hospitals and medical treatment to its residents and tourists. Many general hospitals in Hyderabad provide comprehensive care across all medical departments, while specialty hospitals such as Government Dental Hospital and Niloufer Hospital are dedicated to treating dental and maternity issues respectively. Read on to know more about the hospitals in Hyderabad.
1. The Gandhi Medical Hospital
The Gandhi Medical Hospital, Hyderabad is a well-established hospital with nearly 27 departments, including general medicine, general surgery, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, cardio-thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery, urology,tb clinic, dental, Ob/Gyn, psychiatry, and many others.
The hospital attends nearly 80,000 outpatient consultations and more than 42,000 inpatient admissions and performs 11,000 major and 15,000 plus minor surgeries. It mainly caters to the residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the nearby districts of Telangana.
· Website: http://gmcsecunderabad.org/about-gmc/
· Address: Bhoiguda Road, M.I.G.H. colony, Musheerabad, Walker Town, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad, Telangana 500025
2. M.N.J. Cancer Hospital
The M.N.J. Cancer Hospital is also known as The M.N.J. Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Center and is likely to expand its bed capacity to almost 450+ beds. It treats patients from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and even Nigeria. Amongst the various cancer treatment departments, the hospital also offers surgical oncology. Noted that Dr. Harikiran Chekuri of Hyderabad , hair transplant and plastic surgeon in Hyderbad, received his M. CH in surgical oncology training at M.N.J. Cancer Hospital. He performs plastic surgery, hair transplant, breast surgeries, gynecomastia surgeries and cosmetic gynecology procedures in Hyderabad.
· Website: http://www.mnjiorcc.in/html/about-mnj.htm
· Address: Redhills Road, Redhills, Lakadikapul, beside Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad, Telangana 500004.
3. Niloufer Hospital
Niloufer Hospital was established in 1953 by Princess Niloufer, the last daughter of the Ottoman Empire and the wife of the second son of Nizam of Hyderabad. This hospital is primarily a maternity hospital focusing on maternity, pediatric, and pediatric surgery services while accompanied by state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities. Today, it operates with a bed capacity of 500 beds while managing many critical cases and successfully performing rare surgeries.
The Niloufer Hospital is one of the most well-established hospitals in Asia known that offers quaternary care and advanced training in Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Neonatology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine departments.
· Website: http://nilouferhospital.in/
· Address: Red Hills, Baazar Ghat, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad - 500 004
4. Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is a public hospital located in Hyderabad, Telangana, established by the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad. The NIMS has nearly 30+ departments, including neurosurgery, medical oncology, medical genetics, surgical gastroenterology, rheumatology, urology, and vascular and endovascular surgery.
Soon, the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)is likely to expand its bed capacity to nearly 3000 beds, along with 500 beds reserved for medical tourism and trauma care. It also has
a dedicated emergency block equipped with Tier 1 trauma centre, an acute medical care unit and 3 I.C.U. with triage facilities. The emergency department has a 96-bed capacity. In addition, the general surgery team works in coordination with the Emergency department to treat simple surgery cases.
· Website: https://nims.edu.in/hos_emerview
· Address: Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Punjgutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana, I.N.D.I.A.
5. Government Dental College and Hospital
Government Dental College and Hospital - GDC&H is the only government dental college and hospital in Telangana. The Government Dental College & Hospital daily treats nearly 1000+ patients with highly specialized dental treatment.
It is a well established and relied upon tertiary care center that offers quality dental treatment to patients from the Telangana State and Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
· Address: Afzalgunj Rd, Near Police Station, Afzal Gunj, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500012
· Website: https://gdchyd.com/
