Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Soon the amalgam of health influencers, who give tips on various social media platforms about consuming a particular nutrient or supplement, will have to prove their qualifications and eligibility, to ensure that they are not indulging in surrogate advertising or pedalling half-baked information to their followers.

The department of consumer affairs is in the process of preparing guidelines for social media influencers, especially in the field of health and finance, to ensure that they are not pedalling half-baked or misleading information.

Under these guidelines, which will be in place by next month, such influencers will have to put out disclaimers on their platforms, making it clear whether they are actual nutritionists or are just promoting a product.