H3N2 Virus: Causes, symptoms and preventive measures - all you need to know

India has recorded two deaths due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus, the government said on Friday.

While one person died in Karnataka, other died in Haryana, the Union Health Ministry confirmed. Till now, at least 90 cases of the virus have been reported across the country. Medical experts have cited the change in weather conditions as one of the major reasons for the prevalence of the virus.

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that the recent uptick in the cases of intense cough lasting for over a week coupled with fever, in several parts of India, can be linked to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.