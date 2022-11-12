Health department on alert after fivefold increase in Conjunctivitis in Chennai

Regional Ophthalmologic Institute, Egmore is seeing around 50 out-patients a day instead of 10 patients a day in the first week of November.



Dr Manoj Nair said that the private hospital where he is working has also recorded 10 to 15 cases a day. He said: "Almost all Ophthalmologic clinics and eye hospitals in the city are seeing an increase in conjunctivitis cases."



He said that the eyes appear red due to inflammation in the Conjunctiva and small blood vessels in the conjunctiva cause the white of the eye to turn red.