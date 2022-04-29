Health insurance coverage and its politics in India

Of late, the Indian government tried various schemes of health insurance to cater to the marginalised sections of the society, though not all in the line of universal health coverage for the bulk of the citizens. There is a dire need to address the issues of the masses in India on health and well-being. To address this, the government adopted tokenism of providing the services in the form of health insurance and provision of care at different health centers.

Though the health insurance enables some citizens to have access to the health centers, especially in the private sector, it solves a minuscule of the issues. Many of the diseases are either not covered or it is difficult to access the health care at far off centers. The mere provision of health insurance would not help in solving the issues rather the creation of hard and soft infrastructure in the health sector would tide out the emerging diseases.

The capacity building in the health sector along with infrastructural up-gradation at government hospitals and facilitation of private-sector health care could help in the solution of the beleaguered health system in India. The recent shortages of doctors and Indians going abroad to study medicine are one of the burning examples of half-hearted manpower planning of the government with its incapable now-disbanded wings like the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Some of the health insurance schemes of the government help to a certain extent in solving the problem. The maximum coverage of Rs 30,000/family and Rs 5,00,000/family under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana respectively were very much popular in India.

According to The National Health Agency 10.74 crore poor rural families along with some occupational categories of urban workers’ families were enrolled in the PMJAY according to 2011 Socio Economic Caste Census. There are as many as more than 33 health insurance schemes of various coverage amounts per family by state governments to cater to the health insurance of the people. However, these schemes do not help much to achieve wholesome health care.

All the state-level schemes except a few were highly politically motivated to garner votes in a county of vote bank politics. The flaws of the scheme reported by various independent studies are unavailability of a proper bed, low coverage amount, important procedures not covered, administrative delay, unwillingness to be empaneled in the schemes by hospitals, low rating of beneficiaries, lack of clearance of the bill by government, red-tapism and many more issues of operationalization of the schemes. The federal structure of the Indian government many a time clashes with the provincial structure in the provision of insurance. Hence, the politics of the country becomes a hurdle in the process of implementation of health insurance to usher in good health among citizens.