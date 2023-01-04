Health ministry proposes amendments in NMC Act; new board to conduct NExT exam

The Union health ministry has proposed merging the existing National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBES) as an autonomous board under the National Medical Commission, which will also be in charge of conducting the NExT exam. The ministry has also proposed amendments to the existing NMC Act as part of which all cases by medical colleges in matters related to the National Medical Commission (NMC) should be jurisdiction of the high court of Delhi instead of the current practice of filing pleas in high courts in different states.

"It has been decided to make amendments in the NMC Act 2019 to incorporate provisions for setting up a fifth autonomous board, namely Board of Examinations in the Medical Sciences under the NMC," a public notice on the draft National Medical Commission (Amendment) Bill 2022 issued on December 29 said. Since NBES is also giving degrees under the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and NMC under the Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master's in Surgery (MS), it was felt that keeping them under one regulatory control will lead to better and standardised medical education in PG courses, an official said.