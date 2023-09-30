Himayala Wellness gets X account of Liver Doc suspended, Dr Philips says will challenge court order

A Bengaluru civil court ordered social media company X to suspend the account of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist popularly known as The Liver Doc online. The temporary injunction against Philips stated that he could not communicate against products of the Himalaya Wellness Company on his social media handle. The matter has next been listed for hearing by the court on January 5, 2024.

The ex parte temporary injunction restrained him from posting or publishing defamatory remarks against the company and also ordered X to block his social media handle. The court, in an ad-interim order issued on September 23, had restrained Dr Philips from posting anything defamatory against the complainant. The ex-parte order also directed X to withhold the Liver Doc account.

Himalaya Wellness had approached the court after Dr Philips, in a post on X in August last year, had allegedly made defamatory remarks on Liv.52, a product of the company that is used by liver disease patients.