How COVID damages heart found, may lead to new treatments

"During our study, we couldn't detect viral particles in the cardiac tissues of COVID-19 patients, but what we found was tissue changes associated with DNA damage and repair," Kulasinghe said.



DNA damage and repair mechanisms are related to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis and neurodegenerative disorders, so understanding why this is happening in COVID-19 patients is important, the researchers said.



Data associated with the impact of COVID-19 on the heart has previously been limited to blood biomarkers and physiological measurement, as obtaining heart biopsy samples is invasive.



The study, recently published in the journal Immunology, used actual cardiac tissues collected during autopsies from seven COVID-19 patients from Brazil, two people who died from influenza and six control patients.



The findings provided insights into how COVID-19 impacted the body compared to other respiratory viruses.



"When we looked at the influenza cardiac tissue samples, we identified that it caused excess inflammation," said Professor John Fraser, who established the international COVID-19 Critical Care Consortium.



"Whereas we found COVID-19 attacked the heart's DNA -- probably directly and not just as a knock-on from inflammation," Fraser said.