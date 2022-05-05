How much extra Vitamin C is essential for good health?

The results from this study therefore suggest that increasing your Vitamin C intake if overweight might be a sensible response, Carr said.



Another major complication of Covid-19 is pneumonia. Patients with pneumonia are known to be low in Vitamin C.



Several research has shown that "Vitamin C decreases the likelihood of people getting pneumonia and decreases the severity of it, so finding the right levels of Vitamin C to take if you are overweight may help to better support your immune system", Carr said.



The study determined that someone weighing 90 kg would need to take an extra 30 milligrams of Vitamin C to achieve the optimal goal of 140mg/day; while someone weighing 120 kilograms would need at least an extra 40 milligrams of vitamin C daily to achieve the optimal 150mg/day.



The easiest way to increase daily Vitamin C intake is by upping the consumption of Vitamin C-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables or by taking a Vitamin C supplement, Carr said.