How soon can I get COVID again? Experts now say 28 days but you can protect yourself

My glorious two and a half year run of negative COVID tests came to a shuddering halt last week, after receiving a text confirming I was among the pandemic's latest catch.

My case adds to the rising slope of the third Omicron wave in seven months, currently rolling across Australia.

While shivering through my mild bout, I'd optimistically thought that at least I would have several months' reprieve from isolation precautions and testing. But emerging evidence suggests the possibility of reinfection within a shorter timeframe for newer subvariants.

Experts have reduced the protective window of prior infection from 12 weeks to 28 days. This week, the New South Wales, Western Australia and Australian Capital Territory governments all announced those who've had COVID before will need to test after 28 days if they experience symptoms. If positive, they'll be treated as new cases.

Reinfection testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID) after having recovered from a prior infection is on the way up. Reinfection made up 1% of all cases in the pre-Omicron period in England, but in recent weeks it comprised more than 25% of daily cases there and 18% in New York City.

We do not yet have comparative Australian data, but it will likely be a similar story, given the emergence of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants here. These are more easily transmitted and able to cause breakthrough infection in those previously vaccinated or infected.

Understanding our risk of reinfection at an individual level is easier if we break it down into four key factors: the virus, each person's immune response to past infection, vaccination status, and personal protective measures. There is not much we can do about the first two factors, but we can take action on the latter two.

The virus

Much has been written about the immune system evading characteristics of the Omicron subvariants due to multiple new mutations of the SARS-CoV2 spike protein.

Pre-Omicron, infection with one variant of COVID (Alpha, Beta, Delta) gave long-lasting cross-variant immunity. This also gave effective protection against symptomatic infection.

However, all that changed with the emergence of the Omicron BA.1 subvariant in late 2021, with studies demonstrating reduced cross-protection from prior infection that was linked to less robust antibody responses.