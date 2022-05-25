Hypertension most common co-morbidity: Delhi hospital study on Covid patients

Among the outcomes, the study found that "hypertension was the most common co-morbidity (37 per cent), while no co-morbidities were present in 43 per cent of the participants and this was statistically significant for age (P = 0.000)".



"Among patient outcomes, more than 50 per cent of patients were in home isolation, while 11 per cent of patients had a fatal outcome. Elder age group had a higher proportion of expiry among outcomes (P <= 0.001). Most patients had a hospital stay of 9 11 days," as per the study.



A total of 63 healthworkers were included, with a male-female ratio being 3.5:1, it added.



"Our study reflects that majority of the positive cases that presented to the hospital had mild/moderate symptoms. We believe that appropriate triaging of patients followed by early institution of medicine and good critical care services may help to control this epidemic," the study says in its conclusion.



RGSSH was designated as a COVID-19 centre in March 2020 to provide comprehensive services, i.e., counselling, triage, treatment, discharge, and follow-up to the patients from Delhi and adjoining areas. The hospital provided services to all such patients irrespective of the disease severity and no selection was done at any level.



The present study is a cross-sectional analysis of hospital to elaborate on the profile of COVID-19. The study included all the patients who presented to the study hospital and were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as well as referred COVID-19 patients from other hospitals.



The objectives of the study was to study the epidemiological characteristics of the pandemic by analysing the case detection trends, mortality curve, as well as cumulative admissions and cumulative deaths, and to describe the clinical profile of the COVID-19 patients presenting to the hospital, it said.