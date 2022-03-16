IIT Jodhpur to develop affordable therapeutics for children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has established a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Research Centre to aid in the development of affordable therapeutics and enhance the efficacy of Antisense Oligonucleotide (AON)-based therapeutics.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD is a rare and incurable genetic disease that has many challenges. It is the most common and fatal type of muscular dystrophy, marked by gradual muscle deterioration. Its onset is in early childhood, usually between ages 2 and 3, and predominantly seen in boys, with over five lakh boys in India suffering from it. But in rare cases, it can also affect girls.



A genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness is caused due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. DMD is one of four conditions known as dystrophinopathies. The other three diseases that belong to this group are Becker Muscular dystrophy – a mild form of DMD, an intermediate clinical presentation, and DMD-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (heart disease) with little or no clinical skeletal, or voluntary, muscle disease.



The Centre at IIT Jodhpur has been established in collaboration with Dystrophy Annihilation Research Trust (DART) Bangalore and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur.