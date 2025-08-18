In Delhi, new anti-cancer initiative arraigns ASHA workers in the frontline

An initiative to equip Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers with vital training to detect cervical and breast cancer at the earliest has been launched by the National Association for Reproductive and Child Health of India in collaboration with the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Training was given to ASHA workers in Delhi as part of an annual conference which was held over 8–10 August.

The training covered symptom recognition for cervical and breast cancer referral protocols to ensure patients are guided swiftly to diagnostic centres, and communication skills to break the stigma and fear associated with cancer, Dr Mala Srivastava, president of the Association said.

Delhi chapter ASHAs were also introduced to simple tracking tools, both paper-based and mobile-friendly, to help log suspected cases and follow up effectively.

The sessions were hands-on and interactive, ensuring that health workers left with both the knowledge and the confidence to apply it in their communities, Dr Srivastava said.

The special training session for ASHA workers brought together medical experts and community health champions in a united effort to revolutionise early detection. Together, they pledged to harness the power of community healthcare to improve cancer survival rates by ensuring that the disease is caught before it has the chance to spread.

"Early detection can boost survival rates by over 90 per cent compared to less than 40 per cent for late-stage diagnoses, especially for breast, cervical and oral cancers. By empowering our ASHA heroes to recognise the earliest warning signs of cancer, we're not waiting for disease, we're stopping it before it gains ground.