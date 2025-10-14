India amongst worst-hit by AMR as 1 in 6 bacterial infections resisted antibiotics globally

According to the Global Antibiotic Resistance Surveillance Report 2025 published by the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2023, approximately one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide were caused by bacteria resistant to at least one antibiotic treatment. The antibiotic resistance is a sub-set of a much larger phenomenon known as AMR (anti-microbial resistance) which involves microbes like bacteria developing resistance for prescribed medications.

This growing resistance undermines the effectiveness of available therapies, jeopardising patient outcomes and straining healthcare systems globally.

Resistance was notably prevalent among bacteria responsible for urinary tract and bloodstream infections, with lower levels observed in those causing gastrointestinal and urogenital gonorrhoeal infections.

The WHO report highlights that the South-East Asia Region, including India, and the Eastern Mediterranean Region recorded the highest resistance rates, reaching almost one in three infections, markedly above the global average. The African Region followed with about one in five infections showing resistance.

India’s AMR landscape

The report spotlights India’s severe resistance challenges. In 2023, 71 per cent of bloodstream infections caused by Acinetobacter spp. were resistant to imipenem, an essential last-resort antibiotic. Similarly, resistance to cefotaxime among Escherichia coli infections exceeded 78 per cent.

Nearly 41,400 bloodstream infections were documented in India during the year, predominantly driven by Acinetobacter spp., E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Staphylococcus aureus.

Between 2018 and 2023, over 40 per cent of pathogen-antibiotic combinations analysed demonstrated an escalating resistance trend, growing at annual rates between 5 and 15 per cent.

This increase outpaces the development of new antibiotics and poses a severe threat to global health security.