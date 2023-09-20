India can avert 4.6 mn deaths by 2040 with better hypertension control: WHO

Better hypertension control can help avert a whopping 4.6 million deaths due to high blood pressure in India, according to a World health Organisation report.

The World health Organisation (WHO) released its first-ever report on the devastating global impact of high blood pressure, during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, 19 September.

The report shows an estimated 188.3 million adults aged 30-79 years live with hypertension in India. In order to achieve a 50 per cent control rate, 67 million more people with hypertension would need to be effectively treated.

Only 37 per cent Indians have the diagnosed condition of high BP, of which 32 per cent are males and 42 per cent females. Of the 35 per cent undertaking treatment, 35 per cent are females, while 25 per cent are males.