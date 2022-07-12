India logs 20 new COVID-19 fatalities

India added 13,615 new coronavirus infections in day while the active cases rose to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,52,944 and the death toll climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent.

An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.24 per cent, according to the ministry.