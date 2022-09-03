India logs more than 7,000 new COVID infections, 25 deaths

With 7,219 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,49,726, while the active cases declined to 56,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.



The overall COVID death toll rose to 5,27,965 with 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections.