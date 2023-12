India recorded highest malaria cases, deaths in SE Asia Region in 2022: WHO

India topped countries in the South-East Asia Region for the most number of malaria cases and deaths in 2022, according to the 2023 World malaria report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, 29 November.

The report showed that in 2022, nine countries in the South-East Asia Region contributed to about 2% of the burden of malaria globally (5.2 million cases).

Most malaria cases in the region were concentrated in India (66 per cent) and about 94 per cent of deaths were in India and Indonesia.

Globally, there were estimated 249 million malaria cases in 2022, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 233 million in 2019 by 16 million cases.

There were also an additional five million malaria cases in 2022 over the previous year and five countries bore the brunt of these increases, the report said. Pakistan saw the largest increase, with about 2.6 million cases in 2022 compared to 500,000 in 2021. Significant increases were also observed in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Meanwhile, in the 11 countries that carry the highest burden of malaria, rates of new infections and deaths have levelled off following an initial upsurge during the first year of the pandemic.

These countries, supported through the WHO “High burden to high impact” approach, saw an estimated 167 million malaria cases and 426,000 deaths in 2022.