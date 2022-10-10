India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections

India saw a single day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.



The overall death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.