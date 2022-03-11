India records 4,194 new Covid cases, 255 deaths

The recovery of 6,208 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,26,328. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.



Also in the same period, a total of 8,12,365 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.68 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.55 per cent while the daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.52 per cent.