India records single-day rise of 2,897 COVID-19 cases

The data showed that a decrease of 143 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,66,935, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.67 crore, the ministry said.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.



The 54 new fatalities include 48 from Kerala, two from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.