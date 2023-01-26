India unveils world's first intranasal Covid vaccine 'iNCOVACC'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday unveiled the world's first intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC and said it marks a "glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat".

He launched the vaccine in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh. The Union health ministry said the roll-out of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals which have placed advance orders for the same. Although the initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, it can be scaled up to a billion doses as required.

iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 325 per dose for large volume procurement by state governments and the Government of India. The company, in a statement, said the vaccine is now available on CoWIN, and priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for supplies to the central and state governments.

Developed by Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC is the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose for adults.

It is developed by the Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.