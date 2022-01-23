India's R-value further reduces, COVID-19 peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis

"The reason for that could be that as per the new ICMR guidelines they have removed the requirement for contact tracing and therefore there are less infections as earlier," he told PTI.



Apex health body the ICMR has issued guidelines as per which contacts of coronavirus patients do not need testing unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities.



Jha further said as per their analysis, the coronavirus peak is likely to come in the next 14 days till February 6.



The earlier prediction was that the peak of the third wave is likely between February 1 and February 15.



The third wave of COVID-19 is being driven by the Omicron variant. India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 3,92,37,264.