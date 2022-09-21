Indoor pollution can cause headaches, itchiness: Study

While 434 (77. 5 per cent) women were from planned residential areas, 107 (19.1 per cent) were from the industrial belt of the city, whereas 19 (3.4 per cent) were from the commercial belt of the city.



The study was done using a real time portable air sampler that was placed in the living area to study the variation pattern and was placed at least two meters away from doors and walls of the room.



It found the concentration of PM 2.5 pollutants indoor to be almost six times higher than the WHO standards.



Research scholar Samridhi Dwivedi said the study also found 51.1 per cent of women consciously unaware of household air pollution. The study found that the deposition of particles in women was the highest in the head region (61.1 per cent) followed by pulmonary (21.1 per cent) and tracheobronchial region (17.3 per cent).



Among 408 children, who were part of the study, 62 per cent complained of a stuffy nose, followed by dry/sore throat reported by 30.6 per cent children.



The study found that in most of the cases, these symptoms were more prevalent during October and November, followed by February and April.



The study found that poor indoor quality is also keeping children at increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity.