Japan approves smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox

Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a smallpox vaccine believed to be effective against monkeypox.



The smallpox vaccine approved by the ministry is thought to be 85 per cent effective against monkeypox, health officials said.



The move came after Japan confirmed two cases of the disease in late July in men in their 30s, who had both travelled overseas, and the government announced preemptive measures to prevent the spread of the disease.



As for treatment, the health ministry is looking into a medication called tecovirimat, which is an oral medication also used to treat smallpox, Xinhua news agency reported.