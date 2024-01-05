JN.1 represents 'very serious evolution' of Covid virus, say global experts

JN.1, the latest Covid-19 variant from the lineage of Omicron making a fresh surge around the globe, represents a 'very serious evolution' of Covid virus, according to global experts.

JN.1, classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) owing to its rapid spread, is currently present in about 41 countries. It was first detected in Luxembourg in August. The WHO expects JN.1 to increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries.

The WHO has "called JN.1 a VOI (variant of interest), and that just doesn’t cut it, with the growth advantage this variant has demonstrated. It is just extraordinary", Dr Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, was quoted as saying to Fortune.

JN.1 is a descendent lineage of BA.2.86, with the earliest sample collected on 25 August 2023. In comparison with BA.2.86, JN.1 has the additional L455S mutation in the spike protein, making it more transmissible.

"JN.1 represents a very serious evolution of the virus. And it isn't over," Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), was quoted as saying.