Kerala: Sanitary napkin vending machine to be installed in all schools

The Kerala government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines across all schools in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to announce the initiative on Tuesday.

"The State Government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools across Kerala, reaffirming menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right for girls. This project aims to break taboos, foster health, and empower our girls to soar with confidence!" tweeted Vijayan.

"The State Government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools across Kerala, reaffirming menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right for girls. This project aims to break taboos, foster health, and empower our girls to soar with confidence!" the official CPI(M) handle also tweeted.