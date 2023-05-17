Kerala: Sanitary napkin vending machine to be installed in all schools
Declaring menstrual hygiene as a fundamental right, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced the decision on Tuesday
The Kerala government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines across all schools in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to announce the initiative on Tuesday.
"The State Government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools across Kerala, reaffirming menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right for girls. This project aims to break taboos, foster health, and empower our girls to soar with confidence!" tweeted Vijayan.
In January last year, Kerala's Kumbalangi gram panchayat became the first-ever sanitary napkin-free village in the country. As part of the 'Avalkkayi' initiative, the state announced the distributions of over 5000 menstrual cups be distributed to women aged 18 and above. The implementation figures of the initiative have not been declared by the government.
Similary, in February this year, the Vijayan-led CPI(M) government announced a "revolutionary drive at the grassroot level" to promote menstrual cups among women and combat the massive non-biodegradable waste is generated through the usage of sanitary napkins and claimed. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal allocated Rs 10 crore for the campaign; however, the initiative is yet to kick off in the state.
Furthermore, the Higher Education Department had also decided to introduce menstrual leave for students in all state universities, which was implemented by Cochin University of Science and Technology and Labour India Gurukulam Public School in Marangattupilly.
It remains to be seen how the Kerala government's most recent initiative fares in the state.
