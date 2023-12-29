Lack of awareness, diagnosis hinders India's fight against rare diseases: Report

A major obstacle to effectively combating rare diseases in India is the lack of awareness and inadequate diagnosis in the country, according to a report on Friday.

In November 2023, the Union Health Ministry authorised the sale of four generic medications for the treatment of rare diseases. This approval was a significant milestone in the fight against rare diseases in India. These approved indigenous products, along with other products yet to be approved, will aid patients suffering from rare diseases.

However, low awareness and diagnosis is a matter of concern, revealed the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The four approved medications are used to treat Wilson's disease, Gaucher's disease, Tyrosinemia Type I and Dravet-Lennox Gastaut syndrome.

Earlier, these therapies were imported to India and would cost Rs 18-36 million (US$ 0.22- 0.44 million) for annual treatment of Gaucher's disease alone.

With this approval, patients with rare diseases can now access the therapy at a significantly reduced cost of Rs 0.3-0.6 million (US$ 0.0037- 0.0073 million), which is 100 times less than the imported medicines.