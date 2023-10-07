Long cold could be why you are suffering despite being negative for Covid

People may experience long-term symptoms -- or "long colds" -- after acute respiratory infections such as colds, influenza, or pneumonia, and it may be as common as long Covid, finds a study, explaining why some people continue to suffer prolonged symptoms despite testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The findings, published in eClinicalMedicine, suggest that there may be long-lasting health impacts following non-Covid acute respiratory infections that are currently going unrecognised.

However, the researchers do not yet have evidence suggesting that the symptoms have the same severity or duration as long Covid.

The study analysed data from 10,171 UK adults, with responses collected via questionnaires and statistical analysis carried out to identify symptom clusters.

The findings showed that some of the most common symptoms of the "long cold" included coughing, stomach pain, and diarrhoea more than four weeks after the initial infection.

In comparison, those recovering from Covid-19 or having long Covid were more likely to experience light-headedness or dizziness and problems with taste and smell.