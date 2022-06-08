Long Covid may negatively impact performance at work

"It is now common for people to catch Covid-19, recover, and then return to work. Yet, in our study, people who had contracted Covid-19 reported more difficulties at work, relative to people who had never caught Covid," he added.



Beck and team collected data from a sample of 94 full-time working adults who either had or had not contracted Covid at least one month prior to the study. Both groups were matched on key demographic characteristics.



Relative to the group who had never had Covid-19, the group who had contracted Covid-19 reported more cognitive failures at work, which are defined as problems "with memory, attention, and action", Beck said.



Further, the findings showed that cognitive failures were associated with decreased self-ratings of job performance, as well as increased intentions to voluntarily leave one's current job.