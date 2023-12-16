Menstrual cycles can spur day-to-day suicide risk: Study

Suicidal ideation was more severe and suicidal planning was more likely to occur in the days surrounding menstruation, according to a new study.

Most patients in the study at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) reported significant elevation of psychiatric symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and hopelessness in the premenstrual and early menstrual phases, while others reported emotional changes at different times of their cycle.

"The study establishes that the menstrual cycle can affect many people who have suicidal thoughts, which makes it one of the few predictable recurring risk factors that have been identified for detecting when a suicide attempt might occur," said Tory Eisenlohr-Moul, associate professor of psychiatry at UIC.

The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, followed 119 patients who completed a daily survey to track suicidal thoughts and other mental health symptoms over at least one menstrual cycle.

The researchers collected detailed data on changes in patients' mental health over the course of their cycle.

Individuals also varied in the specific psychiatric symptoms that appeared alongside suicidal thoughts.