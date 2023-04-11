Mock drill underway at Delhi hospitals to check Covid preparedness

A mock drill is underway at various Delhi hospitals to check COVID-19 preparedness amid a surge in cases of the viral disease in the national capital.

Delhi reported 699 Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection on Sunday, and 484 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent and three fatalities on Monday.

Officials had earlier said a nationwide mock drill to take stock of the hospitals' preparedness to tackle the surge of Covid cases will be carried out on April 10 and 11, in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate.