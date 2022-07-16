Monkeypox: Should we be scared of it? A look at the symptoms and guidelines to be aware of

The world has not yet overcome the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. But we are now haunted by another deadly infection- the monkeypox. As one case of monkeypox was detected in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines for monkeypox management on Saturday and a team was rushed to Kerala. Kerala health minister has said that there is no immediate cause of worry as the patient is under observation.

The World Health Organisation has also issued guidelines in the wake of the spread of the disease.

As of 15 June, a total of 2103 laboratory confirmed cases and one probable case, including one death, have been reported to WHO. Here are some important things to know about monkeypox as suggested by the WHO: