Monkeypox: Surveillance needed of high risk groups, not the entire population

Close on the heels of Covid-19 pandemic, which experts are convinced is not yet over, the spectre of monkeypox has started playing havoc with our psyche. Hyperbolic TV channels have helped cause alarm and the government has asked ports and airports to strictly screen international passengers. It is not clear what they expect to find since it apparently takes three weeks for the symptoms of monkeypox to manifest.

The name Monkeypox itself is a misnomer. The name has its origins in the discovery of the condition in captive Asiatic monkeys in Copenhagen in 1958. The virus survives in nature among small animals like squirrels.

Monkeypox virus belongs to the same family as the smallpox virus. Fortunately, while the eruptions have some resemblance to smallpox, monkeypox is a poor cousin. It is mild and self-limiting with case fatality rates varying between 0-10% in Africa, which tends to move towards zero outside Africa, perhaps due to better nutrition and access to healthcare.

The symptoms are fever, muscle pain, swollen glands and rashes, which have to be differentiated from chickenpox, and other cases of fever with rashes. Human to human transmission is by intimate contact while respiratory transmission is possible, but not very efficient. The course of the illness is 2-4 weeks. Smallpox in contrast had a case fatality rate of over 30%.

The smallpox endgame in the 1970s unearthed cases of monkeypox in Africa. During smallpox eradication campaign surveillance activities were intensified. This revealed scattered cases of monkeypox in that continent.