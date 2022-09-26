New COVID-like virus found in bats could infect humans, resist vaccines: Study

"Right now, there are groups trying to come up with a vaccine that doesn't just protect against the next variant ofS-2 but actually protects us against the sarbecoviruses in general," Letko said.



"Unfortunately, many of our current vaccines are designed to specific viruses we know infect human cells or those that seem to pose the biggest risk to infect us," the scientist added.



While hundreds of sarbecoviruses have been discovered in recent years, predominantly in bats in Asia, the majority are not capable of infecting human cells. The Khosta-1 and Khosta-2 viruses were discovered in Russian bats in late 2020, and it initially appeared they were not a threat to humans, the researchers said.